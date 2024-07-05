Report: Kerr, Warriors assistant DeMarco led Hield recruitment

The Warriors successfully courted Buddy Hield despite interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, but who exactly spearheaded Golden State's triumphant pursuit of the sharpshooting guard?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and assistant Chris DeMarco successfully convinced Hield to join the Warriors, the Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday.

DeMarco, who coaches the Bahamian national team that Hield stars for, had been persuading the eight-year veteran to join Golden State while the two have been in Spain for Olympic qualifying.

While DeMarco worked hard convincing Hield to choose the Warriors, Slater's report reveals a phone call with Kerr late Wednesday night, with some time to sleep on it is ultimately what pushed the decision across the goal line Thursday.

After agreements with veteran forward Kyle Anderson and two-way guard De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors' reported addition of Hield reflects a strong rebound from the gut-punch of franchise pillar Klay Thompson's exit.

DeMarco has been with the Warriors organization since 2012, working his way up from video coordinator to the assistant coach role in which he serves now.

While he's had influence in helping shape a dynasty with his contributions behind the scenes, DeMarco’s efforts to land Hield won't fly under the radar, particularly if the sharpshooter plays a role in helping Golden State return to NBA prominence.

