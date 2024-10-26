How Warriors made NBA history with blazing two-game start

The Warriors have coasted to a pair of blowout wins to open the 2024-25 NBA season, following up a 140-104 victory Wednesday over the Portland Trail Blazers with an even more dominant 127-86 drubbing of the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Those two triumphs add up to a plus-77 margin through two games, easily eclipsing the NBA record previously owned by (ironically) the 2017-18 Blazers, which won their first pair of contests by 66 points.

Likewise, the Warriors also became the first NBA team to win their first two games by at least 35 points, per ESPN.

Even more impressive -- both of these Golden State wins have come on the road.

That's not the only fascinating statistic to come out of the Warriors' impressive start.

Offseason signing Buddy Hield seemingly hasn't been able to miss so far. With seven made triples Friday, Hield already has 12 in his debut season with Golden State.

Buddy Hield just set a franchise record with 12 triples in the Warriors' first two games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T0eKnhQGwg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2024

Not only is that a Warriors franchise record through two games, but it is also another NBA record in a player's debut appearances with a team.

Hield eked out some pretty solid company to top those leaderboards. As many might guess, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson make up the next several entries on the Warriors franchise list.

As far as the NBA record through two games, Hield only trails the Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, who reached 13 3-pointers all the way back in ... earlier Friday evening.

Hield's performance, though, particularly is notable because he came off the bench in both efforts. With 49 total points through Friday, the 31-year-old sharpshooter set another franchise record (dating back to 1970-71) in points from non-starters in two games to open a season.

Of course, this still remains far from the most notable start to a Warriors season -- remember when Golden State won 24 games in a row to open their 2016-17 campaign?

Regardless, it's a good sign of potential things to come for this squad.

