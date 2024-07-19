Warriors' Hield humbly accepts stark new reality as Steph's teammate

Buddy Hield has always been the best shooter on each team he’s been on in his eight-year NBA career.

But that’s no longer the case, as the sharpshooter's recent move to the Warriors has made him teammates with Steph Curry.

“No,” Hield told reporters Thursday when asked if he remembered the last time he was on a roster where he knew he wasn’t the best shooter.

Hield, whom Golden State acquired via a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in early July, boasts a career 40-percent 3-point percentage and leads the league with 1,322 triples since the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Yet the 31-year-old admitted to reporters that Curry, who he is looking to learn from, became his first teammate with better 3-point shooting skills, although former Sacramento Kings teammate Tyrese Haliburton came close.

“Tyrese Haliburton [was] a competitor about that but Steph,” Hield added. “He’s the one, but I’ve been watching all my life.”

“[I’m] ready to learn, ready to watch him and see how he goes about his shooting mechanics and how he goes [about] his workout routines.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting year for me, just to learn from him and see how he goes about himself, his professionalism. I think [that’s] why I’m excited.”

As far as how Hield plans on fitting into coach Steve Kerr’s system, the guard is certain that it’s going to be a process revolving around practice and repetition.

“Just taking it day by day in practice, and I think practice will help a lot, just watching a lot of film,“ Hield said.

Expected to fill the shooting void left by franchise legend Klay Thompson, Hield claims he’s kept tabs on Golden State long enough to know that he will be effective within Kerr’s system.

“I watch these guys play my whole [time] in college, even in the pros, when they play, they are a fun team to watch because of the ball movement and the way Steph, Draymond, Andrew and the way coach Steve coaches,” Hield added.

“I just feel that it’s a good fit, but everything takes time to learn it. It shouldn’t be that hard.”

