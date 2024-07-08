Podz confirms he, TJD will play in Warriors-Kings on Wednesday

Dub Nation won't have to wait until the 2024-25 NBA season to watch some of the Warriors youngsters ball this summer.

Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski let it be known that he and his 2023 draft class partner-in-crime Trayce Jackson-Davis will, in fact, suit up for Golden State's California Classic finale against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

Yes me and @TrayceJackson are playing on Wednesday @ChaseCenter against the kings!!!!!! Everyone better pop out🤝🏼 — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) July 8, 2024

The NorCal summer showdown is set for Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. PT.

Some Warriors fans might wonder why Podziemski and Jackson-Davis were absent from the Warriors' recent summer league games over the weekend, but their excuse had good reasoning.

Golden State's young duo was busy traveling to Las Vegas with the USA Select Team to practice with the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin later this month.

Podziemski and Jackson-Davis were among the 15 players named to the Select Team.

But they did their job helping train the NBA's best players before a worldwide competition, and they now will come back home to the Bay to continue the grind with the Warriors' summer league roster.

