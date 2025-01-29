How car ride home from Sac helped Podz, Schröder build chemistry

A wholesome trend appears to be developing within the Warriors' roster: sharing car rides home.

And the early returns have been positive, to say the least.

After the Warriors' 114-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at Chase Center, guard Brandin Podziemski detailed the impact of his carpool with Dennis Schröder in helping the new teammates develop a bond. That proved to be pivotal against the Jazz, when the duo each scored 20-plus points to lead Golden State in star Steph Curry's absence.

On "Warriors Postgame Live," Podziemski was asked about how he built chemistry with Schröder during his recent lengthy absence.

"If you wanted me to be really honest with you, I think it was our car ride we had back from Sacramento -- the game before I came back," Podziemski explained, referring to the Warriors' loss at the Kings on Wednesday. "He needed a ride home, and I took him home. We got to talk for an hour and a half, two hours, and just poured into each other some knowledge. He gave me a lot of advice because he's been through a lot of things.

"I think that bonded us closer, so I think I credit a lot to that. Obviously, everybody sees his play, but to be able to have an hour-and-a-half car ride with Dennis and just share information with each other, learn about each other, I think has helped us."

Similarly, center Quentin Post revealed last week that Curry gave him a late-night ride home before they'd even shared the court together, which helped them build some initial chemistry. Likewise, that growing relationship created promising results in the Warriors' win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Has Golden State stumbled upon a secret sauce -- carpooling -- to save its middling season? It's hard to disagree.

Perhaps coach Steve Kerr should implement this as a team-bonding exercise for the remainder of the year. Plus, it's good for the environment, too.

