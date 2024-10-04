Why Podz believes Melton could be GP2's defensive ‘twin'

Gary Payton II might have a “twin” teammate on defense this season.

Well, at least that’s what Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski believes will be the case with the addition of guard De’Anthony Melton, who signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract in July.

Melton, a sixth-year NBA veteran, has been candid about his love for defense, and, according to Podziemski, the 26-year-old is demonstrating it on the floor, similar to Payton.

“It’s been good. Feel like he could be twin brothers with Gary.”



“[Melton's defense has] been good,” Podziemski told reporters during training camp Wednesday, via 95.7 The Game. “Feel like he could be twin brothers with Gary. They both kind of look the same. Both love defense.”

Ahead of his pivotal sophomore season, Podziemski knows that having guards with such defensive prowess only will elevate his and superstar Steph Curry’s game throughout the course of the season.



“So, for me, being able to go against that and vice versa, me playing defense against them, has been great,” Podziemski added. “I think the better they are defensively now, the better it makes guys like me and [Stephen Curry] during the regular season.”



Melton, in addition to his career-high 11.1 points with 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds, averaged 1.6 steals per game last season and ranked sixth in the NBA with 3.1 deflections per game in 38 games played with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Surely, Golden State defensive standouts Payton, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney also will benefit from another proven force in front of the ball.

“That's definitely my mentality,” Melton told reporters Monday. “I love defense. I love playing defense. I love getting steals. I love getting stops. I feel like defense wins championships, too. It's always been my mantra. That's who I am.

“I usually guard Steph and other guys in recent years, top players. Playing against guys like that and playing against teams like that is tough always.”

As Payton has proven during his Golden State tenure, Melton projects to be a reliable two-way option in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation. And with franchise icon Klay Thompson no longer around, it’s perhaps exactly what the Warriors need.

