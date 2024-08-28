Podziemski, Warriors set lofty goal for guard's sophomore season

Brandin Podziemski’s goals for his sophomore NBA season are set – and they can be considered lofty.

Following a captivating All-Rookie campaign in his first season, Podziemski’s trade value soared as opposing teams included his name in potential trade packages during the Warriors' pursuit of one of their top two offseason targets.

That offer was quickly turned down by general manager Mike Dunleavy and owner Joe Lacob, who has insisted on Podziemski's undeniable “All-Star” potential.

Now, as the season approaches, Podziemski spoke to The Athletic's Anthony Slater about his strategy to become an NBA All-Star, which was heavily influenced by an exit interview he had with coach Steve Kerr and Dunleavy in April.

“A big focus for them was me shooting more threes,” Podziemski told Slater. “I don’t know what I shot, but I shot a pretty good percentage. I just didn’t get up enough attempts.”

Known for his adaptability in Kerr’s schemes, 3-point shooting isn’t necessarily one of Podziemski’s standout strengths, despite finishing fourth-best in the category for the Warriors last season.

Podziemski shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc despite only taking 3.2 deep shots per game, which will have to change – significantly – next season.

“They want me to take anywhere [from] eight to 10 per game. That’s what they told me,” Podziemski told Slater. “All different types: off dribble handoffs, off ball screens, catch-and-shoot.”

With Klay Thompson and Chris Paul out of the equation, the Warriors brass expect the second-year guard to match Steph Curry, Luka Dončić and Thompson's output as the league’s only three players to get up more than nine 3-pointers per game last season.

As difficult as it sounds, Podziemski believes it can be done.

“I think I can get to that amount,” Podziemski added to Slater. “The reason they said that is because I’d be watching film last season after every game, and it’s always on there: Missed 3-point opportunity that I didn’t take.

“There were a good two to four each game that I passed up. If you look at that, it’s a good five to seven per game I could’ve got up.

“Now with Klay being gone, Chris being gone, someone is going to have to handle the ball a little bit more. I think I’m more than capable of doing that. Given that, I think it leads me to have more threes.”

With Golden State missing out on adding a big-name star to accompany Curry this offseason, Podziemski’s improvements will have to be well-rounded.

“Taking the hook shot and the floater out of my game,” Podziemski concluded to Slater. “Then implementing jump shots in the paint. Midrange.

“I went back with my trainers and looked at a bunch of missed opportunities where either I went into trouble into a big or I passed up a midrange and I wasn’t as comfortable taking it. Now I feel like I’ve made that leap.”

The goal is a first-time All-Star nod next season, after all.

