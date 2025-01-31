NBC Sports Bay Area names Bonta Hill full-time multiplatform host

SAN FRANCISCO – Jan. 31, 2025 – NBC Sports Bay Area contributor Bonta Hill, a 15-year Bay Area sports media veteran, has been named a full-time multiplatform host, expanding his role across the network’s TV, streaming and digital coverage of the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

“Bonta is a knowledgeable, passionate and entertaining professional who has been embedded in Bay Area sports media for years, including the last four with NBC Sports Bay Area, where he has made a tremendous impact,” said Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “We are excited for him to join us full-time and extend his contributions across our platforms and coverage.

Hill will now serve as co-host, alongside NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Insider Monte Poole, of the twice-a-week Warriors multiplatform podcast Dubs Talk, which delivers comprehensive team coverage, including in-depth analysis, breaking news and exclusive interviews with players, coaches and front-office personnel.

The longtime sportswriter, radio and TV host will continue to host Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live, his role since joining the network in 2020. He will now also contribute to Giants and 49ers gameday shows – which provide news, analysis, and commentary surrounding games – and other programming.

In addition, Hill will regularly contribute written and video content covering the Warriors, Giants, 49ers and other Bay Area sports across the network’s website, NBCSportsBayArea.com, streaming platforms, and social media channels, including NBC Sports Bay Area’s YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Hill has served as a host for 95.7 The Game / KGMZ for eight years, most recently for The Morning Roast with Bonta & Shasky since 2022. Previously, he was a correspondent for the San Francisco Examiner and San Francisco Chronicle, and held production and content roles for KNBR radio, Yardbarker and Bleacher Report.

A San Francisco native and graduate of San Francisco State University, Hill began his career covering prep sports and was the PA announcer for the City College of San Francisco’s men’s basketball team.

