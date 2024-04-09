AD out for Lakers-Warriors clash; LeBron's status uncertain

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, coach Darvin Ham told reporters 90 minutes before tip-off.

The center sustained a left eye injury during the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and was listed as questionable entering the day.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He showed up (to the arena) trying to play but he just couldn’t get over the headache and the nausea” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Davis won't play, LeBron James' status will be a game-time decision, per Ham. James is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and missed the Lakers' loss to the Timberwolves.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James remains a game-time decision. He has had “a lot of rest and fluids” in the past two days. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 10, 2024

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported just after 5 p.m. PT that James wasn't at Crypto.com Arena and had missed the Lakers' walk-through.

With tipoff in less than two hours, LeBron James has yet to arrive to the arena, sources told ESPN. He did not participate in the Lakers’ walkthrough. His playing status for the Warriors game is still undetermined, sources said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

The Lakers enter Tuesday's game one-and-a-half games ahead of the Warriors for the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.

While the Lakers will be short-handed, the Warriors should be at nearly full strength, with Dario Saric expected to be the only player out for Tuesday's crucial game. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II were listed as probable on the 5:30 p.m. PT injury report, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expected to play.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast