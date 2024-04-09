AD out for Lakers-Warriors clash; LeBron's status uncertain

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, coach Darvin Ham told reporters 90 minutes before tip-off.
The center sustained a left eye injury during the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and was listed as questionable entering the day.
While Davis won't play, LeBron James' status will be a game-time decision, per Ham. James is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and missed the Lakers' loss to the Timberwolves.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported just after 5 p.m. PT that James wasn't at Crypto.com Arena and had missed the Lakers' walk-through.
Golden State Warriors
The Lakers enter Tuesday's game one-and-a-half games ahead of the Warriors for the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.
While the Lakers will be short-handed, the Warriors should be at nearly full strength, with Dario Saric expected to be the only player out for Tuesday's crucial game. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II were listed as probable on the 5:30 p.m. PT injury report, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expected to play.