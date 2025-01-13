How Warriors defend Barrett, Barnes key to game vs. Raptors

Andrew Wiggins returned to the Warriors over the weekend, and he will receive an immediate challenge when Golden State faces the Raptors on Monday in Toronto.

Tipoff is 4:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

The absence of Jonathan Kuminga (listed as out with a right ankle sprain) and the potential absence of Draymond Green (listed as questionable with an illness) leaves Wiggins as Golden State’s only healthy full-time forward. Which makes him the first line of defense against Toronto’s most dangerous players.

The Warriors (19-19) realize the Raptors (8-31) are struggling, but also know that forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are not. They are averaging a combined 43 points per game.

Regardless of Green’s status, Wiggins will have his hands full. He’ll receive help from reserves Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody and perhaps Gui Santos, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr will have to decide whether Wiggins defends Barrett or Barnes.

Barrett, the third overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, is playing at the level expected of a high lottery pick. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound slasher profiles as a small forward and is averaging career highs in scoring (team-best 22.7 per game), rebounding (6.7 per game) and assists (5.8 per game). He has scored at least 25 points in 13 of his 31 games.

Barnes, the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft, was an All-Star last season and again is approaching that level after missing most of November with a right orbital fracture. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound combo forward is averaging 20.3 points and team highs in rebounds (8.3) and assists (6.4).

Barnes as been lighting it up lately, averaging 22 points on 53.8-percent shooting in the Toronto’s first six games of 2025.

Wiggins, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, tends to get the assignment against point forwards such as Barnes but in this instance might draw Barrett, who this season has more triple-doubles (two) than Barnes (one) this season.

The Warriors' veteran forward is averaging 16.4 points per game but has topped 25 only four times this season. He probably will need to produce at least that much to offset what the Raptors typically get from Barrett and Barnes.

The rebuilding Raptors are profoundly beatable; they’ve lost five in a row and 16 of their last 17. Containing Barrett and Barnes is crucial for the Warriors, who have lost seven of their last nine road games, to exploit this opportunity.

