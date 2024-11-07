GP2 teases Wiggins for missing layup in Warriors' win over Celtics

Andrew Wiggins played a big role in the Warriors' thrilling road win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but Gary Payton II won't let his teammate forget about a first-quarter blunder.

Early in the Warriors' eventual 118-112 win at TD Garden, Wiggins missed a wide-open layup after Payton helped force a turnover.

Payton joined NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" after the win and was asked about Wiggins' missed bunny.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Please do not let me start with Wiggs and these layups," Payton told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "He is 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9. I tell him just to dunk it, dunk it Wiggs, hashtag dunk it Wiggs, hashtag dunk it Wiggs."

GP2 isn't going to let Wiggs forget his first-half missed layup 😂 #DunkItWiggs pic.twitter.com/UEFVQq522A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2024

Wiggins finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and was a plus-8 in 31 minutes.

"Wiggs came in clutch," Payton said. "He cleaned it up. He made big plays and big stops down the stretch. So Wiggs going to be Wiggs but it's game eight. So hopefully he starts dunking in game nine."

The Warriors improved to 5-0 on the road and 7-1 overall this season, with marquee games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and Oklahoma City on Sunday to finish the road trip.

Wiggins likely will take some more grief from his teammates for the missed layup, but he can put an end to all the chatter by throwing down a few dunks against the Cavs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast