Wiggins cancels trip to China due to family emergency

Andrew Wiggins postponed his planned offseason trip to China because of a family emergency.

Wiggins’ manager and close friend, Richard Clarke, used the veteran Warriors forward’s account on the Chinese app, Weibo, Thursday to share a video explaining the unfortunate situation.

“Andrew won’t be able to come to China in the next couple of days due to a family emergency,” Clarke wrote. “These days have been really rough and tough on Andrew and the family. This trip really meant a lot to us.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Andrew Wiggins cancels China trip due to family emergency.



Oh wow. Hopefully everything is good with his family and he comes back stronger 🙏🙏#DubNation pic.twitter.com/G2AvwiBxus — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) August 16, 2024

Clarke rightfully didn’t elaborate on the situation.

Wiggins unfortunately has dealt with multiple family matters over the past few years -- specifically, in the midst of Golden State’s seasons. And while the Warriors miss the two-way forward when he is absent, they always have Wiggins’ back.

Clarke further explained how Wiggins’ family was looking forward to the trip and is apologetic about the unforeseen circumstances.

“His family’s been excited for the past couple of months to go out there to see his fans to see the culture, to see his team, to eat the food -- just to have a great experience out there with you guys once again,” Clarke said. "Unexpected things happen -- unforeseen circumstances that are out of our control that will postpone this trip for now.”

Hopefully, Wiggins and his loved ones will be all right. The Warriors and the basketball world are in their corner.

And, on a more positive note, It seems that Wiggins and his family are prioritizing a later trip to China.

“When the time is right, we definitely will be back in China,” Clarke said. “I know he’s looking forward to seeing you all very soon. We appreciate the love and support that you guys provide for him. In due time, he’ll be back and we’ll make it whole. Thank you.”

Surely, Wiggins' Chinese fans will welcome the 2022 NBA All-Star and champion with open arms when the time is right.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast