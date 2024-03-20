Wiggins' brother cuts basketball season short due to family matter

While Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins recently has missed time on the court due to personal issues, he isn’t alone in prioritizing family.

Andrew’s brother Nick is taking time away from basketball, too.

Nick, a player for Pacific Caesar Surabaya of the Indonesian Basketball League, announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he is stepping away from his team’s season to address a personal matter at home.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my Pacific Caeser fans, teammates & coaches,” Nick wrote on Instagram. “In this life you will come across tough decisions. Due to some serious personal issues back home, I had to cut the season short [and] head back. I enjoyed every minute with y’all. Throughout these last few weeks you all have helped me hold my head up [and] stay positive - I appreciate y'all. I wish the organization the best for the remainder of the season.”

Andrew Wiggins’ brother just announced that he had to cut his season short due to “serious personal issues back home”



Nick leaves Pacific Caeser grateful for his tenure, and it’s uncertain if he’ll return.

The 2024 season was Nick’s first and only with the organization, and he has played for 11 other professional teams after finishing his collegiate career with Wichita State in 2014.

Andrew has missed time due to personal reasons during the past two seasons for Golden State, but he’s currently with the Warriors as they make a push for the NBA playoffs roughly 70 games into the 2023-24 season.

It’s unclear what the Wiggins family is dealing with, but everyone hopes for the best.

And Andrew’s Warriors coach of five seasons, Steve Kerr, recently made sure Golden State’s players know they can take all the time they need to take care of personal matters -- a class act from a great person and coach.

“I don’t care about the basketball part,” Kerr said at practice on March 5. “Life is way more important than the game. The main thing is that if any of our players has a life situation where they need to be with their family, then that’s where they’re going to be.

“You just want everybody to be OK and give them the space they need and that’ll always be the case with the way we operate.”

The Wiggins family has the basketball world in its corner.

