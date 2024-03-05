Wiggins to play in Warriors-Bucks after returning from absence

Andrew Wiggins is back.

The All-Star forward, who has missed the past four games, returned to Warriors practice Tuesday and is set to play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr said.

Wiggins has been away since Golden State's Feb. 27 game against the Washington Wizards to attend to a family matter.

Kerr told reporters after practice Tuesday that Wiggins flew back to the Bay on Monday and returned to the team's facility Tuesday. In video posted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke, Wiggins was seen getting shots up toward the end of practice.

Andrew Wiggins is back 😎 pic.twitter.com/n7udShBKcD — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 5, 2024

The Warriors, understandably, didn't share much detail about Wiggins' absence, only stating it was a personal issue that he was dealing with and that it will remain private.

Wiggins seemed to find a groove again before the absence after a rocky start to the 2023-24 season. He's averaging 12.7 points on 45.5-percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range, with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.2 minutes through 51 games.

In the last four games before his sudden and temporary departure, Wiggins averaged 16.8 points on 56.8-percent shooting from the field and 52.9 percent from deep, with four rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.9 minutes.

As Golden State, who currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, aims to hang on tightly to its playoff push, the team certainly received a positive reinforcement with the return of its All-Star forward.

