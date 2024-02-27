Wiggins out for Warriors-Wizards for personal reasons

Andrew Wiggins will miss the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena due to personal reasons.

Wiggins' absence from the lineup -- his sixth missed game of the season -- comes with Chris Paul set to rejoin the rotation Tuesday after missing nearly two months with a fractured left hand.

The Warriors' contest in Washington is the first of a four-game road trip that also has Golden State facing the New York Knicks on Thursday, the Toronto Raptors on Friday and Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Wiggins missed a large portion of the 2022-23 NBA season due to personal reasons, but it's unclear if this is related to that.

The 29-year-old All-Star has had an up-and-down season, which included a stint coming off the bench and trade rumors. But his production has ticked up since Draymond Green returned from a suspension in mid-March. In his last 16 games, Wiggins is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds on 53.8-percent shooting from the field and 46.4-percent from 3-point range.

Wiggins will miss a chance to play against Wizards guard Jordan Poole, who he was extremely close with during their time as Warriors teammates.

Gui Santos is the only other player listed on the Warriors' 8:30 a.m. PT injury report. The rookie forward is dealing with right knee inflammation after sustaining an injury over the weekend while playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

