Green, Kuminga highlight ESPN's 2024-25 season award predictions

The basketball world has been quiet since the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals and Warriors superstar Steph Curry dominated the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to earn Team USA gold.

So, prediction season grows stronger.

ESPN recently released a column estimating superlatives for the 2024-25 NBA season, featuring a handful of interesting Golden State storylines. The network, as voted on by its experts, shared more predictions Tuesday that also include some Warriors players:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Who will win Defensive Player of the Year?

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 76 points (67% of first-place votes)

2. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves: 29 points (5%)

3. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: 26 points (14%)

4. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: 14 points

5. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks: 10 points (5%)

6. Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics: 8 points (5%)

7. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 5 points (5%)

T-8. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: 4 points

T-8. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks: 4 points

T-8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 4 points

T-9. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 points

T-9. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: 3 points

T-9. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 points

T-10. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans: 1 point

T-10. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: 1 point

T-10. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder: 1 point

Green, 34, isn’t the two-way star he used to be.

However, the four-time NBA champion never backs down from a challenge -- especially on the defensive end.

Green won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season after averaging two steals, 1.4 blocks and 7.9 rebounds.

Green is on ESPN’s list because he has been an eight-time All-defensive selection over his 13-year NBA career.

Warriors fans would love to see the four-time All-Star return to form defensively. Golden State, as a team, would appreciate it, too.

Who will win Most Improved Player?

T-1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 26 points (14% of first-place votes)

T-1. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: 26 points (10%)

3. Coby White, Chicago Bulls: 25 points (14%)

4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 22 points (14%)

5. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets: 14 points (10%)

T-6. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs: 12 points (5%)

T-6. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: 12 points (5%)

7. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 11 points (5%)

8. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: 10 points (10%)

9. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic: 7 points

T-10. RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors: 5 points (5%)

T-10. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks: 5 points (5%)

T-10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets: 5 points (5%)

Wembanyama being atop this list … after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the reigning Rookie of the Year … is indicative of what the Most Improved Player award has come to.

With that said, Kuminga deserves the consideration.

The rising star had a phenomenal fourth NBA season and averaged a career-high 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds -- big jumps from his respective 9.9 and 3.4 figures the season prior.

Kuminga should see his leash extended again with Klay Thompson gone and Golden State needing points, too, making him a potential NBA All-Star candidate if things go right.

Who will win Coach of the Year?

1. Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: 29 points (19% of first-place votes)

2. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: 24 points (19%)

3. Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 22 points (19%)

4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: 18 points (5%)

5. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: 16 points (14%)

6. Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: 15 points (5%)

7. Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies: 14 points (10%)

8. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: 13 points (5%)

9. Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: 12 points (5%)

10. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 8 points

Others receiving votes: Ty Lue, LA Clippers, Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns, Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings, Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves, Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Kerr won NBA Coach of the Year with the Warriors in 2015-16. He was runner-up the year prior.

Kerr has won Coach of the Month eight times over his 11-year NBA coaching career -- all with Golden State.

Selected to the “15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History” list in 2021-22, Kerr has the opportunity to add to his résumé by helping a struggling, aging Warriors squad -- designed to be carried by Curry -- overachieve.

Golden State frustratingly missed the playoffs last season. If Kerr can revive the franchise, then a second Coach of the Year award could be in his future.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast