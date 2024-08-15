10 Warriors games to watch that are pivotal to 2024-25 playoff push

Despite missing the playoffs last season, the release of the 2024-25 NBA schedule Thursday stands as proof that the Golden State Warriors retained their ongoing status as one of the league’s most watchable teams.

For that, they can thank transcendent Stephen Curry.

Though the Warriors are off the opening-night schedule for the first time since 2019, they’re scheduled to be on national TV 24 times, only six fewer than the schedule following their 2022 NBA championship.

Moreover, it is far more than any other non-playoff team.

As Golden State attempts to vault back into the postseason, here are 10 games that have particular significance:

Nov. 6 at Boston Celtics

Golden State’s first “measurement” game comes two weeks into the season, against the defending NBA champions in one of the league’s most inhospitable buildings. The Warriors haven’t won at TD Garden since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, and they were demolished, 140-88, in their last trip to Boston.

Nov. 10 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City validated its rapid ascendancy by posting the best record in the Western Conference last season (57-25) and earning the conference top seed. One team is hanging on, the other coming on. This is a chance for an early statement against a team that has beaten them in the last three meetings.

Nov. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks

The return of Warriors legend Klay Thompson – wearing another jersey for the first time ever – could make this the hottest ticket in Chase Center history. At least as coveted as Thompson’s return after a 941-day absence in January 2022. Once the pregame festivities are over, Golden State must confront the reigning Western Conference champs.

Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

As the second of a two-game series over three days at Chase – the first is on national TV – this is a statement game for the Warriors. They were 0-3 against Minnesota last season, and their 41.6-percent shooting from the field was the lowest against any opponent. In this game, Golden State will be aiming for a sweep – or trying to avoid being swept.

Dec. 25 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

It’s the league’s most enduring rivalry, Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James, for the 24th time in the regular season. Curry and the Warriors own a 12-11 edge, per statmuse.com. It won’t matter that LeBron will be five days from turning 40, and Steph will be 2 1/2 months from turning 37. This is a Christmas gift from the NBA.

Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

With Paul George, Golden State’s No. 1 offseason target, making his only visit to the Bay Area, will those at Chase feel satisfaction with how things turned out for their team, or disappointment over what might have been? PG13 will be bringing Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey rather than riding shotgun with Curry.

Jan 5 vs. Sacramento Kings

Almost nine months will have passed since Sacramento blasted the Warriors into the offseason without playoffs for the first time when Draymond Green, Curry and Thompson were healthy. The Kings got payback for being bumped from the 2023 playoffs by Golden State. This is Golden State’s first chance at retribution.

Jan 20 vs. Boston Celtics

The NBA traditionally packs the MLK Day schedule with its best teams and juiciest matchups. And Warriors-Celtics, with a 2 p.m. tipoff, has been chosen as the holiday matinee. Why? Call it the Steph Effect, as mentioned earlier. No better way to open the second half of the 82-game season.

March 17 vs. Denver Nuggets

Since ousting Denver in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the Warriors are 0-7 against the Nuggets. It’s their longest active losing streak against any team. With this being the first of Denver’s two trips to the Bay Area, and coming in the final month of the season, the Warriors have more than pride on the line.

April 8 at Phoenix Suns

The Warriors were 1-3 against the Suns last season and have not posted a winning record against them since 2018-19. This is the last of four scheduled matchups. It comes on the first night of a back-to-back road set, in the final week of the season. How a team performs in games with seeding implications are telling.

