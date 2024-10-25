Warriors unveil new court design for 2024 NBA Cup home games

New year, new court.

The Warriors will look to earn the franchise's first NBA Cup title over the next two months, and they’ll do it in style, with a special Chase Center court for Year 2 of the previously known in-season tournament.

Golden State’s court features its newly unveiled secondary logo and lots of navy and gold. The NBA Cup Trophy also is present at center court and in the paint at both ends of the floor.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a look at Chase Center’s floor layout for this year's tournament.

New NBA Cup court look 👀



We'll play our home games on this fully painted court throughout the tournament as we vie for the trophy pic.twitter.com/lZKUsA9FyJ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 24, 2024

Group stage play for the NBA Cup begins in mid-November. The Warriors, in West Group C, will play four group-stage games, beginning with the Dallas Mavericks visiting on Nov. 12, which will mark Klay Thompson’s much-anticipated return to Chase Center.

Golden State will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 15, before wrapping group play on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 22 and the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 3.

All six group winners -- plus two wild cards -- advance to the quarterfinals. If coach Steve Kerr and Co. make the knockout stages of the NBA Cup, the quarterfinals are on Dec. 10-11, the semifinals are on Dec. 14 and the championship game is on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

Surely, Dub Nation will want winning basketball on the Warriors’ new, snazzy court.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast