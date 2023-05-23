Draymond trolls Williams, Celtics for Butler's ECF explosion

Draymond Green is known for being a troll on the court and while the Warriors are out of the 2023 NBA playoffs, it doesn't change the 32-year-old's personality.

Green decided to troll the Boston Celtics and, more specifically, Grant Williams. The Warriors star reacted to Jimmy Butler also digging the 24-year-old after the Miami Heat went up 3-0 in their Eastern Conference finals series with a 128-102 win in Game 3 on Sunday night at Kaseya Center.

"Grant Williams started talking crazy to Jimmy Butler," Green said on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show." "Grant Williams then got destroyed by Jimmy Butler, not only in Game 2, where he starts talking crazy, but then Jimmy Butler is at you every time you end up on him.

"It's not ending well for Grant, and you know when you know. It's not going well for something. After the game, Grant started talking about, 'Man, my mom and my daddy taught me to do this, and I can't go back home.' And I'm like, 'My man started talking about the morals and values that he grew up on.' Bro, you just got dropped off by Jimmy Butler."

While Green did poke fun at Williams, he does state that the Boston forward isn't at fault. The Warriors star notes that the Celtics' star players are supposed to feed off that energy.

"As much as we all want to blame Grant Williams, that ain't Grant Williams' fault," Green continued. "Like Grant Williams [is] supposed to do that. Your dogs got to come like, 'Hey, feed off that. Let's go.'

"So when you do that, yeah, you do got to stand on that. And of course, you're going to hear it like, ain't no passes, but you then need [Jayson Tatum] and [Jaylen Brown] to like, 'Come on, now, turn it into gear and cover your man.' And when I saw JB after [Game 3], they asked JB about Grant and poking the bear or whatnot, and he said, 'Next question' to me, I'm like, 'Oh, they done.'

Golden State defeated the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals in six games, so there's some animosity from Green toward Boston. Additionally, the veteran big man has had his run-ins with Williams.

Williams stated last July that he researched Green to ensure he was prepared for the war of words on the hardwood. Nonetheless, like Green, it seems as though Butler is going to come off the winning end.

