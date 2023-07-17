When is the 2023 MLB Little League Classic? Date, teams and more

A general view of the Major League Baseball and Little League International logos on the field prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Muncy Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Major League Baseball is heading back to Williamsport.

The MLB Little League Classic returns for its latest iteration in August. As is tradition, players from two MLB clubs will watch Little League World Series contests during the day before taking the field themselves at night for a game in front of the Little Leaguers and their families.

For a second straight year, the Little League Classic features a showdown between two divisional foes.

From the matchup to the date and more, here’s what to know about the 2023 Little League Classic.

Who is playing in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic?

After two games in the nation’s capital, the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will head north and close their three-game set in the Little League Classic.

When is the 2023 MLB Little League Classic?

The Phils-Nats matchup takes place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Where is the MLB Little League Classic played?

While the Nationals are the home team, the game will be played in the Phillies' home state. Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is the site of the Little League Classic.

What time does the 2023 MLB Little League Classic start?

First pitch in Williamsport is set for 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT/

What TV channel is the MLB Little League Classic on?

ESPN will air the Little League Classic.

How to stream the MLB Little League Classic live

The MLB action can also be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN app.

How many times has the Little League Classic been played?

This will be the sixth iteration of the Little League Classic, with the Phillies playing in it for a second time and the Nats making their event debut.

Here’s a look back at the five previous Little League Classics:

2022: Orioles 5, Red Sox 3

2021: Cleveland 3, Angels 0

2019: Cubs 7, Pirates 1

2018: Mets 8, Phillies 2

2017: Pirates 6, Cardinals 3