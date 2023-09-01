Beck struggles, Giants' offense cannot capitalize vs. Padres

After the Giants took advantage of a sloppy San Diego Padres team on Thursday, San Francisco struggled against its NL West division rival on Friday.

The Giants took an early 1-0 lead on Wilmer Flores' career-high 20th home run of the season in the top of the first inning.

Giants starting pitcher Tristan Beck (L, 2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 6 ER) struggled early and often against the Padres. In the bottom of the first, Beck surrendered a two-run home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. and a solo shot to Juan Soto that gave the Padres a 3-1 lead.

Beck then surrendered an RBI single to Trent Grisham in the bottom of the second that extended San Diego's lead to 4-1, and an RBI single and double to Luis Campusano and Matthew Batten respectively in the bottom of the third that extended the Padres' lead to 6-1.

Giants lefty Alex Wood replaced Beck with two outs in the third and pitched three solid innings, allowing just one unearned run, one hit and one walk.

Patrick Bailey singled and Thario Estrada doubled with one out in the top of the fourth inning before Brandon Crawford, who was activated from the injured list prior to Friday's game, scored Bailey from third on a sacrifice fly to center field that cut the Padres' lead to 6-2.

The Giants' offense was unable to muster up much offense against Padres righty Michael Wacha (W, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) but brought the tying run to the plate while trailing 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

With one out, Mike Yastrzemski doubled, Bailey walked and Crawford singled with two outs to load the bases for Wade Meckler, who popped up to Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts to end the inning.

The Padres added on in the bottom of the sixth after Tatis doubled with two outs and came around to score after a passed ball and a fielding error by Thairo Estrada that allowed Tatis to score from third, extending San Diego's lead to 7-2.

Luke Jackson and Scott Alexander handled the seventh and eighth innings for the Giants and combined to allow just one baserunner.

Down to their final three outs, the Giants' offense rallied again and brought the tying run to the plate. Padres reliever Scott Barlow surrendered back-to-back singles to Estrada and Crawford before hitting both Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade Jr. with pitches, forcing home the Giants' third run and loading the bases for Flores, who grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Giants fall to the Padres 7-3.

