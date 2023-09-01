Giants activate Crawford from IL, recall Winn from Triple-A

The Giants made a pair of roster moves ahead of Friday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

San Francisco activated shortstop Brandon Crawford from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn from Triple-A Sacramento.

Crawford was placed on the IL on Aug. 20 after suffering a left forearm strain, while Winn made five appearances for the Giants and posted a 4.09 ERA in 22 innings out of the bullpen and as a starter earlier this season before he was optioned to Triple-A on July 6.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and Ray Ratto on Thursday that Winn, along with catcher Joey Bart were two players who could receive promotions after rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players on Friday.

Crawford joins outfielders Mike Yastrzemski and Mitch Haniger as key veterans to return from injury recently, with starting pitcher Ross Stripling is nearing a return as well.

