Giants place Bailey on 7-day concussion IL; Sabol recalled

The Giants sustained big blow when they placed catcher Patrick Bailey on the 7-day concussion IL prior to Saturday's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Blake Sabol was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Bailey's roster spot.

Bailey left the Giants' 4-3 loss to the Phillies after taking a foul tip off his mask in the first inning. During the game, the team announced the second-year catcher was dealing with blurred vision.

The Giants say Patrick Bailey was removed from the game because of blurred vision and is being evaluated. He took a pretty hard foul tip off the mask in the first inning: pic.twitter.com/QKKPODpBbP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 4, 2024

With Bailey out, Tom Murphy gets the start at catcher against the Phillies on Saturday. He will work with starter Keaton Winn and bat seventh, ahead of Tyler Fitzgerald and Nick Ahmed.

Giants’ lineup at Phillies:



Austin Slater – RF

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Jung Hoo Lee – CF

Wilmer Flores – 1B

Matt Chapman – 3B

Jorge Soler – DH

Tom Murphy – C

Tyler Fitzgerald – LF

Nick Ahmed – SS



Keaton Winn – RHP — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 4, 2024

Bailey has played in 25 of the Giants' 33 games this season. He is hitting .278/.344/.456 with five doubles, three homers and 10 RBI.

Murphy, who has started nine Giants game and appeared in three others, will take over the primary catching duties while Bailey is out.

Signed to a two-year, $8.25 million free-agent contract this past offseason, Murphy has started 254 MLB games at catcher, so the Giants' pitching staff is in good hands. His experience is why San Francisco brought him in to back up Bailey.

