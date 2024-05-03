Bailey exits game vs. Phillies with undisclosed injury

Patrick Bailey was removed from the game with an undisclosed injury during the second inning of the Giants' matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Bailey's injury appeared to stem from being hit by a foul ball off the bat of Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the bottom of the first inning.

The 24-year-old catcher was replaced by veteran Tom Murphy upon exiting Friday's contest.

Bailey walked and eventually scored in his only plate appearance of the evening before being removed from the game.

This story will be updated ...