A Giants fan's rooting guide for the 2023 MLB playoffs

The 2023 MLB playoffs are upon us and the Giants are nowhere to be found.

Thanks, in large part, to an epic second-half collapse that led to an abysmal 79-83 record.

While San Francisco begins its search for a new manager and prepares for what should be a very busy offseason, fans of the orange and black still can enjoy watching postseason baseball without the Giants.

Here are six teams you could root for during the playoffs:

Texas Rangers

Former Giants on the roster: Bruce Bochy, Will Smith, Chris Stratton

Giants fans always will adore Bochy and plenty have enjoyed watching the former San Francisco manager's success with the Rangers this season.

Who better to help deliver the franchise's first championship than the man who helped orchestrate the Rangers' World Series demise 13 years ago?

Also, the juxtaposition of Bochy competing for another World Series while the Giants search for a new manager is rather ironic.

Toronto Blue Jays

Former Giants on the roster: Brandon Belt, Kevin Gausman, Tyler Heineman

The dust has settled from the Belt Wars and Giants fans can come together in support of The Captain.

Regardless of how you might feel about Belt's tenure with San Francisco, he played an instrumental role in two of the franchise's three recent championships and is an undisputed Forever Giant.

Gausman's contributions during his two seasons with the Giants shouldn't be lost on anyone either. His all-star 2021 season helped San Francisco win a franchise-best 107 games. He not only embraced the city and the team's culture but wanted to return before the front office balked at the idea of rewarding him with a long-term contract.

Which, I might add, is proving to be a colossal mistake.

Minnesota Twins

Former Giants on the roster: Donovan Solano, Carlos Correa

I'm sorry, I had to.

In all seriousness, despite how the Correa situation played out for all teams involved, he did end up choosing the Giants. Fans have been clamoring for a superstar and nearly every single one has turned down the opportunity to play in San Francisco. Except one.

Correa was excited to play for the Giants and even had nice things to say about the organization months after the fallout. It's OK to root for him.

Also, Solano, aka "Donnie Barrels," is a sneaky Forever Giant and was universally loved and respected by teammates in his three seasons with the organization.

Baltimore Orioles

Former Giants on the roster: None

There are no familiar faces to root for, but the Orioles should be a fun team to follow regardless.

Baltimore's superstar catcher Adley Rutschman listed Buster Posey as his favorite athlete last season during the MLB Little League Classic, and just like Posey, has been a central piece in his organization's turnaround.

The Orioles also wear orange and black, and if you squint hard enough you might be able to ignore reality and pretend you're watching the Giants.

Houston Astros

Former Giants on the roster: Dusty Baker, Mauricio Dubón

The Astros are a tricky one because they come with quite a bit of baggage. On one hand, most baseball fans still resent the organization for the 2017 cheating scandal. On the other hand, most Giants fans over the age of 27 (?) adore Baker and will continue rooting for his success.

Dubón also is an interesting wrinkle. He was an easy player for Giants fans to root for in his three-plus seasons with the organization despite the many ups and downs on the field and went on to win a ring with Houston last season. However, he seemingly took shots at his former team earlier this season and his favorability with some Giants fans has wavered.

Atlanta Braves

Former Giants on the roster: Kevin Pillar, Pierce Johnson

There is no scrappy, underdog-style story with the Braves this postseason. They are an absolute powerhouse with a wrecking ball of a lineup that rivals just about any in recent history.

Rooting for the Braves is the lowest-hanging fruit, but undoubtedly would be fun.

Pillar played just one season with San Francisco and while he might not be a true Forever Giant, he certainly was a fan favorite. His 21-home-run campaign and bruising style of defense made him one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgetful season.

Other former Giants on playoff rosters

Arizona Diamondbacks: Evan Longoria

Philadelphia Phillies: Zack Wheeler

Miami Marlins: Steven Okert

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast