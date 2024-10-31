Report: Giants expected to name Zack Minasian new GM under Posey

It appears Buster Posey and the Giants have found their new general manager.

San Francisco is expected to announce Zack Minasian as the team's new GM on Friday, USA Today's Bob Nightingale reported Thursday.

The San Francisco Giants are expected to announce Friday that Zack Minasian is their new GM. Minasian’s promotion makes the Minasian Family the first to have two brothers as GMs at the same time in MLB history with Perry as the Angels GM. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Minasian previously served as the Giants' vice president of professional scouting and joined the organization in 2019 after spending 14 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he served as a special advisor in the baseball operations department.

Zack is the son of current Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, and has a brother, Calvin, who is the clubhouse coordinator for the Washington Nationals.

When asked in his introductory press conference earlier this month what he would look for in the team's next general manager, Posey mentioned he wanted someone with a scouting background.

Minasian, with more than a decade-plus of scouting experience, appears to be the right fit.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast