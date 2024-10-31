Trending
Giants News

Report: Giants expected to name Zack Minasian new GM under Posey

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It appears Buster Posey and the Giants have found their new general manager.

San Francisco is expected to announce Zack Minasian as the team's new GM on Friday, USA Today's Bob Nightingale reported Thursday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Minasian previously served as the Giants' vice president of professional scouting and joined the organization in 2019 after spending 14 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he served as a special advisor in the baseball operations department.

Zack is the son of current Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, and has a brother, Calvin, who is the clubhouse coordinator for the Washington Nationals.

When asked in his introductory press conference earlier this month what he would look for in the team's next general manager, Posey mentioned he wanted someone with a scouting background.

Minasian, with more than a decade-plus of scouting experience, appears to be the right fit.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants 55 mins ago

Former Giants outfielder Jorge Soler traded from Braves to Angels

Giants Analysis 4 hours ago

Valuable lessons Giants can learn from watching 2024 playoffs

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Giants News
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us