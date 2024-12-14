Four Giants receive pre-arbitration bonuses for 2024 performance

A handful of Giants players secured some extra cash just in time for the holidays.

Four players received a portion of MLB's $50 million pre-arbitration bonuses for their performance during the 2024 MLB season.

Catcher Patrick Bailey led the way with $471,042, with Tyler Fitzgerald ($409,573), Ryan Walker ($382,315) and Heliot Ramos ($314,708) also rewarded.

A total of 101 players received a portion, and eight of them received more than $1 million.

The allocation of the pre-arbitration bonus pool is part of the league's collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning an MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

The $50 million is funded equally by all 30 teams and then dispersed amongst the top-performing pre-arb players.

A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for.

Last year, the Giants had two players earn pre-arb bonuses: Bailey ($375,306) and reliever Camilo Doval ($291,472).

