Four Giants receive pre-arbitration bonuses for 2024 performance

A handful of Giants players secured some extra cash just in time for the holidays.
Four players received a portion of MLB's $50 million pre-arbitration bonuses for their performance during the 2024 MLB season.
Catcher Patrick Bailey led the way with $471,042, with Tyler Fitzgerald ($409,573), Ryan Walker ($382,315) and Heliot Ramos ($314,708) also rewarded.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
A total of 101 players received a portion, and eight of them received more than $1 million.
The allocation of the pre-arbitration bonus pool is part of the league's collective bargaining agreement. An eligible player gets $2.5 million for winning an MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.
The $50 million is funded equally by all 30 teams and then dispersed amongst the top-performing pre-arb players.
A player is eligible to receive a bonus for only one award per year, for the highest amount eligible for.
San Francisco Giants
Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.
Last year, the Giants had two players earn pre-arb bonuses: Bailey ($375,306) and reliever Camilo Doval ($291,472).