Report: Veteran catcher Murphy agrees to two-year, $8M Giants contract

The Giants reportedly have added depth to their roster.

San Francisco on Monday agreed to sign veteran catcher Tom Murphy to a two-year deal worth $8 million, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported, citing a source

Murphy, 32, will have a club option for a third year that has a $250,000 buyout, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing a source. He will serve as Patrick Bailey's backup.

The New York native's MLB career began in 2015 with the Colorado Rockies, where he stayed for four seasons. San Francisco then claimed him off waivers in 2019, but he was designated for assignment a few days later after not making the Opening Day roster.

The Giants then traded Murphy to the Seattle Mariners, where he played since the move. In his first season with Seattle, Murphy posted several career highs thanks to additional game time, but never reached those heights again in the following three years.

In 2023, Murphy had 145 at-bats across 47 games, recording a .290 batting average, .335 OBP, .538 SLG and .873 OPS. He also recorded 42 hits, eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

Murphy will join Jung Hoo Lee as free-agent acquisitions by the Giants, with San Francisco also in the hunt for pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga.

