Giants score plenty of runs for Webb in win vs. Rockies

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win, the struggling Giants were eager to take another from the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Giants ace Logan Webb (W, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, BB, 4 K) toed the rubber against Rockies righty Chase Anderson (L, 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Webb notoriously has not received much in the way of run support this season, but the Giants' bats wasted no time giving the young righty an early lead.

Mike Yastrzemski doubled to center field to lead off the bottom of the first and came around to score on Thairo Estrada's booming two-run home run to left that gave San Francisco an early 2-0 lead.

THAIROOOOO 💣 pic.twitter.com/V5HvxkpBqb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 10, 2023

After scoring nine runs one night ago, the Giants' offense stayed hot and broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth.

J.D. Davis doubled and LaMonte Wade Jr. singled to lead off the inning before Davis scored on a wild pitch. Joey Bart walked and Luis Matos singled with one out to extend the Giants' lead to 4-0. Yastrzemski singled home Bart and Estrada tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Matos and gave the Giants a commanding 6-0 lead.

Giants scored 4️⃣ runs in the fourth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/It9zreqv1G — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 10, 2023

With the early run support, Webb settled in and cruised through six shutout innings before he was replaced by Ryan Walker in the top of the seventh.

Six runs wasn't enough for a hungry Giants offense. Brandon Crawford led off the bottom of the sixth with a base hit and scored on Yastrzemski's second RBI double. Wilmer Flores singled with two outs and Joc Pederson and Davis singled home Yastrzemski and Flores to extend the Giants' lead to 9-0.

The Rockies finally got on the board in the top of the seventh after Elías Díaz doubled and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly to left field with one out.

"That would've been one of the defensive plays of the year."



Sabol and the Giants nearly pulled off a CRAZY double play 😲 pic.twitter.com/QooS4KyA71 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 10, 2023

Scott Alexander and Luke Jackson shut down the Rockies in the eighth and ninth innings and capped off the Giants' 9-1 win.

