NL Cy Young voting results: Giants' Webb finishes second for award

Giants Ace Logan Webb finished second in 2023 NL Cy Young voting, MLB announced Wednesday afternoon.

Webb became the first Giants pitcher to finish in the top three since Tim Lincecum won the award in 2009.

San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell won the award for the second time in his career -- one in the AL and now in the NL -- receiving 28 first-place votes.

Webb received one first-place vote and 17 second-place votes.

"He's going to win the Cy Young,” Webb said of Snell after pitching the second complete game of his career for the Giants in September. “He's the best pitcher in baseball."

The voting breakdown for the NL Cy Young Award pic.twitter.com/Ut7zX5wIIE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 15, 2023

While Webb fell just short of taking home his first Cy Young Award, NBC Sports Bay Area's Angelina Martin listed three reasons why Webb made a strong case for himself after his 2023 showing, and even though he came in second, explained why Webb just being a finalist is a cause for celebration.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen finished third.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young Award, earning the nod by a unanimous decision.

