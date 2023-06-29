Morosi believes rookie Bailey deserving of All-Star nod

Giants rookie catcher Patrick Bailey has made a name for himself throughout MLB.

After his promotion to the major leagues on May 19, Bailey is batting .318/.345/.527 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 32 games. The 24-year-old catcher also ranks near the top of the league in runners thrown out on the bases since that date.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Wednesday, where he was asked which Giants players he would like to see in the MLB All-Star Game on July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

“What I am rooting for is I hope LaMonte Wade Jr. is an All-Star, I hope Thairo Estrada is an All-Star,” Morosi said. “I hope that’s an occasion for the country to realize how good they’ve been this year. If you go to FanGraphs and look at wins above replacement, Thairo Estrada is one of the best players at second base in baseball right now. LaMonte Wade Jr. is one of the best first basemen in baseball right now.”

However, there is one other Giants player Morosi would like to see in Seattle.

“The guy I’d love to get in the All-Star Game, I don’t know if the sample size is big enough, is Patrick Bailey, cause he’s changed this team,” Morosi concluded. “Bailey, Wade, Estrada. There’s a lot of fans who don’t know a lot about those three guys, and I hope that changes. The more games the Giants play, this will change, but this has been a fun team to watch.”

Bailey was not eligible for the All-Star Game in the first round of fan voting but technically could make it as a reserve or a replacement in the event of an injury. Both Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy are near-locks for the mid-summer classic, with Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz, Wahington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, and potentially Bailey, as potential options.

Despite playing in Triple-A for the first six weeks of the season, Bailey has come up and established himself as one of the best all-around catchers in the National League. It's only a matter of time before he's representing the Giants at an All-Star Game.

