Conforto out with ill-timed hamstring injury; Yaz nearing return

TORONTO -- The Giants lost a key outfielder to a hamstring injury Wednesday, but another one who is dealing with the same issue could be back soon.

Mike Yastrzemski did some running back at Oracle Park on Thursday and manager Gabe Kapler said Yastrzemski is "trending in a really good direction" and should be ready to come off the IL when eligible. The first day Yastrzemski can return is Sunday, though, and because the Giants are in New York that night, they might opt to wait until Monday for a roster move.

Team officials are already concerned about the toll the travel will take on the team, which will play a Sunday Night Baseball game at Citi Field and then return home to host the Seattle Mariners. Yastrzemski's positive news is well-timed, because the lineup will be without Michael Conforto on Thursday and possibly longer.

Conforto's cleat got caught in the turf while making a catch in the first inning on Wednesday and he felt his hamstring tighten up. Conforto hasn't had an MRI yet, but the Giants might still order one if he doesn't feel better when they return to the United States. He said he would spend all night Thursday getting treatment on his left hamstring.

Any injury is a bummer, but this is particularly bad timing for Conforto. He was the New York Mets' 2014 first-round draft pick who played seven seasons with the organization, and this will be his first time back as a visitor.

"Yeah, it's pretty frustrating, the timing of it," Conforto said. "Anytime it happens it's pretty frustrating, not just the fact that we're going to New York. There's never a good time for something like this."

Without Conforto, the Giants started Joc Pederson in left field for the first time this season.

--- Alex Cobb will return as expected on Friday in New York and Anthony DeSclafani will start the second game of the series. The Giants are currently TBA for the finale, but they might be closer to a full rotation than they've been in a while.

Kapler said Keaton Winn isn't a true opener in his first career start, adding that the rookie "earned" the opportunity to try and carve out a starting role. The Giants will see how it goes Thursday.

--- All-Star reserves won't be announced until Sunday, but the Giants already know that some members of the organization will be in Seattle.

Longtime trainer Anthony Reyes will be one of two trainers for the National League. Abe Silvestri, the director of team operations, will handle travel for the NL and Gavin Cuddie, who manages the visiting clubhouse at Oracle Park, will be working the All-Star clubhouse.

Kapler said Reyes' selection is "fantastic" and "so well-deserved."

"He's a stable, calm presence," Kapler said. "Never gets too high or low. Always prepared. The players love him and the staff loves him."

