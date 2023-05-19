Giants call up catching prospect Bailey, place Bart on IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- Patrick Bailey was selected a round ahead of Casey Schmitt in the 2020 MLB Draft. Less than two months into the 2023 season, they're now both in the big leagues.

The Giants purchased Bailey's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, continuing a meteoric rise this season for a catcher selected 13th overall in the 2020 draft. Bailey's promotion came as part of a flurry of roster moves that included Joey Bart going on the IL with a left groin strain, an issue that has bothered him most of the month.

The Giants also recalled right-handed reliever Ryan Walker, who has allowed two earned runs in 20 1/3 innings for the River Cats. With a funky delivery, Walker has dominated in a league that's extremely tough on pitchers. To clear the second big league roster spot, Ross Stripling went on the IL with a back strain he suffered in Wednesday's win.

Cal Stevenson was DFA'd and Heliot Ramos was put on the 60-day with an oblique strain, opening up 40-man roster spots for Bailey and Walker.

This spring, Bailey pretty much made himself a lock to get a spot at some point this season. Many on the big league staff viewed him as the best defensive catcher in camp, and he earned a quick promotion to Triple-A by batting .333 with a couple of homers in Double-A to start the year. He had just a .670 OPS in Triple-A, but did homer twice in 14 games.

Taken in the first round two years after Bart, Bailey is a switch-hitter who came into camp with more muscle and a better mindset. The Giants were hopeful that he could at some point join Bart to form a young catching duo in the big leagues, and that plan was accelerated when Roberto Perez got hurt and the Gary Sanchez signing didn't work out. Bailey will now join Blake Sabol at the big league level while Bart heals, although the Giants can also play Sabol in left and have done so 10 times already.

After years of waiting, the Giants have now seen two top draft picks reach the big leagues this season. Neither is even viewed as the best player from that class. A round after they took Schmitt in 2020, the Giants selected Kyle Harrison.

