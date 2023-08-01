Report: Giants were in on Verlander trade talks ‘for a sec'

Justin Verlander is headed back to the Houston Astros following a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Tuesday, but for a brief moment, the Giants were part of the conversation for the future Hall of Famer.

The Giants were involved in trade talks for Verlander "for a sec," SNY's Andy Martino reported shortly before the Astros and Mets agreed to the terms of the trade.

Padres and Giants out on Verlander. Oh yeah Giants were in for a sec — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) August 1, 2023

In the end, the Astros gave up two of their best prospects, including outfielder Drew Gilbert, widely considered their top overall prospect. Ryan Clifford, another top-5 Houston prospect is going to New York in the deal, which was officially announced just before 2:30 p.m. PT.

Based on what the Astros had to give up to bring Verlander back, the asking price surely was too steep for Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

While Verlander is 40 years old and is under contract for more than $43 million in 2024, he would have been the type of battle-tested frontline starter the Giants could have paired with Logan Webb as they make a playoff push.

But based on Martino's reporting, the Giants didn't have substantial conversations with the Mets before Verlander was traded to the Astros.

