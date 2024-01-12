Report: Jordan Hicks, Giants agree to four-year, $44M contract

The Giants continue to bolster their starting rotation for the 2024 MLB season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing a source, that right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants.

BREAKING: Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Hicks, 27, is expected to work as a starter after spending the majority of his career in the bullpen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024

The flamethrowing Hicks began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline last season.

In 65 combined appearances out of the bullpen for St. Louis and Toronto last season, Hicks posted a 3.29 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 32 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched with a 3.22 FIP.

Hicks deploys a five-pitch mix that includes a 4-seam fastball, sinker, sweeper, slider and a changeup. Two of those pitches (4-seamer, sinker) average above 100 mph. The 27-year-old has thrown as hard as 105 mph on multiple occasions but does struggle with command.

Jordan Hicks is fascinating ... he has thrown five innings just once in the big leagues, but it was against the Giants two years ago and he was sitting at 99 in the fifth inning. It's risky, but you can see why they're intrigued: pic.twitter.com/LRYNXFhwFf — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 12, 2024

Hicks, a former top prospect for St. Louis, debuted with the Cardinals at 21 years old in 2018 and primarily was used out of the bullpen. He has just eight MLB starts in his career, all in 2018, but according to Passan, is expected to pitch in the Giants' starting rotation.

