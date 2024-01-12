Report: Jordan Hicks, Giants agree to four-year, $44M contract

The Giants continue to bolster their starting rotation for the 2024 MLB season.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing a source, that right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks has agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants.
The flamethrowing Hicks began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline last season.
In 65 combined appearances out of the bullpen for St. Louis and Toronto last season, Hicks posted a 3.29 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 32 walks in 65 2/3 innings pitched with a 3.22 FIP.
Hicks deploys a five-pitch mix that includes a 4-seam fastball, sinker, sweeper, slider and a changeup. Two of those pitches (4-seamer, sinker) average above 100 mph. The 27-year-old has thrown as hard as 105 mph on multiple occasions but does struggle with command.
San Francisco Giants
Hicks, a former top prospect for St. Louis, debuted with the Cardinals at 21 years old in 2018 and primarily was used out of the bullpen. He has just eight MLB starts in his career, all in 2018, but according to Passan, is expected to pitch in the Giants' starting rotation.