Giants acquire veteran pitcher in trade with Mariners

The Giants reinforced their pitching staff with a trade Sunday.

San Francisco acquired veteran right-hander Mike Baumann from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

Baumann is 3-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 34.2 innings of work across 35 appearances during the 2024 MLB season for Seattle and the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old has logged 112 career appearances in his four-year MLB career. Baumann's last MLB outing was July 11, allowing one hit and one walk with no earned runs in one inning during an 11-0 Mariners win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Baumann's best campaign came during the 2023 season, when the right-hander posted a 10-1 record with a 3.76 ERA in a career-high 64.2 innings.

The Giants' bullpen has been heavily taxed with a considerable workload given the onslaught of injuries San Francisco's pitching staff as dealt with this season, with Baumann's arrival giving manager Bob Melvin an additional arm at his disposal.

