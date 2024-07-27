Giants DFA Baumann; Bivens, Birdsong on roster vs. Rockies

The Giants made a series of pitching-related roster moves before their doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

That included some tough news for right-hander Mike Baumann, who was designated for assignment after just one appearance for San Francisco in Friday night's 11-4 win over Colorado at Oracle Park.

After being acquired by the Giants this past Sunday in exchange for cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners, Baumann entered Saturday's game in the eighth inning and faced five batters, recording two outs and surrendering two earned runs before he was pulled.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Designating Baumann for assignment cleared a roster spot for Giants rookie Spencer Bivens, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Fellow rookie Hayden Birdsong, who was optioned back to the minors Monday, also will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader after San Francisco selected him as the 27th man for the matchup.

Bivens has enjoyed success in the big leagues since making his MLB debut in June, but was optioned last month and made five appearances with Sacramento since, allowing just one earned run, walking one and striking out five.

Birdsong will look to follow up his historic 12-strikeout gem in Colorado against the Rockies at home this time, and the Giants fans at Oracle Park certainly will be glad to see him back in the Orange and Black.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast