Yastrzemski's IL stint comes at unfortunate time for him, Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mike Yastrzemski thought he got the best possible result from an MRI on Thursday morning, but a day later the Giants were reminded that very few players avoid the injured list when they feel anything at all in a hamstring.

Yastrzemski went on the IL two days after he felt tightness in his left hamstring while going first-to-third on a single. Manager Gabe Kapler said Yastrzemski felt good walking around, but he tried to do some running on the field and "it wasn't perfect there."

"Yaz is a little sore today," Kapler said.

This is Yastrzemski's second IL stint this year. He also hurt his hamstring in Mexico City on April 30 and missed 15 games. This injury is considered less serious, as the MRI showed only inflammation.

The move comes at an unfortunate time for Yastrzemski, who had four homers and 11 RBI over his last eight games when he got hurt. To fill the roster spot, the Giants recalled infielder Isan Diaz from Triple-A.

Diaz, 27, is playing second base and batting eighth against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll finally make his Giants debut after being on the taxi squad once last year and once earlier this week without getting added. Diaz played parts of three seasons with the Miami Marlins, and in Triple-A this year he was 8-for-24 with three homers.

With Diaz starting, Thairo Estrada -- who has been the team's most valuable position player -- is out of the lineup for the second time in three days. Kapler was adamant that Estrada wasn't hurt.

"He's fine. Totally good," he said. "He's going to play regularly going forward. It's just an opportunity to get Isan's bat and glove into the lineup and give him a chance to perform for us. Other than that there's nothing there."

In other injury news, the Giants are close to getting three veterans back. Ross Stripling was sharp in a rehab outing on Thursday night and could return to the pitching staff next week. Wilmer Flores and Alex Cobb both feel ready to go, but they must wait out the calendar. Flores is eligible to return June 27 and Cobb on June 30. Cobb will make a rehab start for the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

