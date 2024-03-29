Chapman crushes first Giants home run to dead center vs. Padres

Welcome to the Giants, Matt Chapman.

San Francisco's new third baseman crushed his first home run in the Orange and Black during the first inning of Friday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, sending a two-run shot over the center field wall.

CHAPPY BLASTS HIS FIRST GIANTS HOMER 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7wOCVJfvwM — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 30, 2024

The homer gave the Giants an early 2-0 lead as they seek a win after losing to the Padres on Opening Day. Shortly after Chapman's blast, second baseman Thairo Estrada made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right field.

San Francisco brought in key additions like Chapman this offseason in hopes that some star power could bolster the roster, and the former All-Star appears well on his way to making a lasting impact.

