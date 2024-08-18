Chapman ‘waiting on' Giants to offer long-term contract

Matt Chapman appears keen on remaining with the Giants beyond the 2024 MLB season, but San Francisco has yet to extend a long-term contract offer to the All-Star third baseman.

In speaking to The Mercury News' Evan Webeck Thursday, Chapman revealed his desire to stay with the Giants, while sharing he's waiting on San Francisco to proceed with a long-term offer.

“That’s not really my focus right now; my focus is on trying to make the playoffs,” Chapman told Webeck “But the Giants, I love being here and they know that I want to be here. They know that I’m open to that. I’m kind of just waiting on them.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Chapman joined the Giants after signing a one-year, $18 million contract in March that includes a player-option of $17 million in 2025 and an $18 million player-option in 2026, which the third baseman likely will decline in favor of seeking a long-term deal given his strong performance this season.

Chapman has been San Francisco's most consistent position player this season, impressively ranking ninth in the league with a 5.6 WAR. The 31-year-old leads the Giants in home runs (19), RBIs (61), runs scored (82) and total bases (202) this season.

After a couple of down years with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chapman's numbers across the board have spiked significantly, which the third baseman believes can be tied directly to his comfortability playing for manager Bob Melvin and being on the West Coast.

“I don’t think I was as comfortable maybe in Toronto the last couple years as I am here,” Chapman told Webeck. “Sometimes your environment has a lot to do with that, and it’s just a good environment for me. I definitely enjoy playing on the West Coast. And playing for BoMel, I’m comfortable.”

The eight-year MLB veteran has been exactly what the Giants needed, offering stability at the plate with elite corner defense that previously earned Chapman two Platinum Glove Awards and four Gold Gloves, with a chance to add even further to those accolades due to his strong 2024 performance.

Chapman and the Giants both seem intent on working out a long-term deal to keep him in San Francisco for years to come. Time will tell if the deal gets done.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast