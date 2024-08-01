How Webb matched Maddux feat with shutout in Giants' win vs. A's

Ace Logan Webb made quick work of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday during the Giants’ 1-0 win.
Webb not only tossed a complete-game shutout, but the righty did so in an impressive 1 hour and 55 minutes -- the second-shortest game in Oracle Park history.
Webb pitched a similar 1-0 win in under two hours for San Francisco last July in a win over the Colorado Rockies. His two gems make for a historic pair of wins that matches a feat accomplished by one pitcher in league history: Greg Maddux.
The @SFGiants' Logan Webb:
July 9, 2023: 1-0 shutout in 1:56 (vs. Col)
July 31, 2024: 1-0 shutout in 1:55 (vs. Oak)
In the wild card era (since 1995), only one other MLB pitcher has tossed multiple 9+ inning 1-0 shutouts in under 2 hours: Greg Maddux. pic.twitter.com/NSQqhAfeLI
Maddux pitched two shutout wins in under two hours for the Atlanta Braves during the 1995 MLB season. Both came against the St. Louis Cardinals, in a span of four starts.
Webb’s two shutouts are the sole two of his six-year Giants career. Maddux, a National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, had 36 over his 23-year career.
As mentioned, Webb dominated in his latest start against the A’s.
Webb collected six strikeouts and allowed just five hits; Impressive, considering Oakland had its best month (July) in two years and bore an offense that was MLB’s best.
Webb also extended his lead for most seven-inning starts by two games.
🐴🐴🐴
He leads MLB in innings pitched (144.1), too.
The Giants, 54-56, badly needed the win.
And hilariously, before toeing the rubber for a massive ninth inning, Webb was aware of the quickness of the game and got a little sidetracked.
"In the (eighth), with two outs, it was like a weird, random thought -- I don't know why I would think of this -- but I almost tried to look at the time on the iPad," Webb said postgame. "I was like, I probably shouldn't do that."
Fortunately, Webb didn’t jinx himself or his team, and his 106 pitches led San Francisco to a win in historic time.