How Webb matched Maddux feat with shutout in Giants' win vs. A's

By Joaquin Ruiz

Ace Logan Webb made quick work of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday during the Giants’ 1-0 win.

Webb not only tossed a complete-game shutout, but the righty did so in an impressive 1 hour and 55 minutes -- the second-shortest game in Oracle Park history.

Webb pitched a similar 1-0 win in under two hours for San Francisco last July in a win over the Colorado Rockies. His two gems make for a historic pair of wins that matches a feat accomplished by one pitcher in league history: Greg Maddux.

Maddux pitched two shutout wins in under two hours for the Atlanta Braves during the 1995 MLB season. Both came against the St. Louis Cardinals, in a span of four starts.

Webb’s two shutouts are the sole two of his six-year Giants career. Maddux, a National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, had 36 over his 23-year career.

As mentioned, Webb dominated in his latest start against the A’s.

Webb collected six strikeouts and allowed just five hits; Impressive, considering Oakland had its best month (July) in two years and bore an offense that was MLB’s best. 

Webb also extended his lead for most seven-inning starts by two games.

He leads MLB in innings pitched (144.1), too.

The Giants, 54-56, badly needed the win.

And hilariously, before toeing the rubber for a massive ninth inning, Webb was aware of the quickness of the game and got a little sidetracked.

"In the (eighth), with two outs, it was like a weird, random thought -- I don't know why I would think of this -- but I almost tried to look at the time on the iPad," Webb said postgame. "I was like, I probably shouldn't do that."

Fortunately, Webb didn’t jinx himself or his team, and his 106 pitches led San Francisco to a win in historic time.

