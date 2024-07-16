Webb reacts to Zaidi's ‘disappointment' remark about Giants' season

Logan Webb has no issues with Farhan Zaidi's honest critique of the Giants' pedestrian 47-50 first half of the 2024 MLB season.

Zaidi, the president of baseball operations, said on KNBR 680 last Thursday that the Giants' season has been a "real disappointment" so far.

Webb, while speaking with The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea this week, agreed with Zaidi.

“Fair assessment," Webb told Shea. "I feel that way, too. There’s no other way. We’ve played good stretches of baseball, and we’ve played bad stretches of baseball. The fans have been somewhat disappointed, but we’re a very talented team and situationally have to be a little better.”

The Giants entered the MLB All-Star break in fourth place in the NL West and three games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

The expectations for the Giants were much higher than that, especially after a busy offseason that saw them sign Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, Jordan Hicks and Jung-Hoo Lee in free agency.

Zaidi also made it clear that how the Giants play leading up to the July 30 MLB trade deadline will determine whether he buys or sells.

Webb, an NL All-Star for the first time in his career, told Shea that the Giants are embracing the challenge.

“It’s kind of a sprint to see what we’re going to do,” Webb said to Shea. “We know that, but we’re excited about it.”

Webb and Zaidi know the Giants are capable of more, given the talent on the roster. And if the team doesn't play up to its ability once the second half begins Friday, the rest of the 2024 season will be long and uncomfortable for everyone involved.

