Soto shares excitement for upcoming free agency after World Series loss

After the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series win, the Giants are incentivized as ever to deliver a strong offseason to get the franchise back on track. Could superstar outfielder and free-agent-to-be Juan Soto be in San Francisco's plans?

Following the New York Yankees' 7-6 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Soto told reporters he is looking forward to his impending free agency and what the future will bring.

"It's going to be exciting. It's going to be a good experience," Soto said. "I think every player in the big leagues wants to experience how it's going to be, free agency. So, exciting to see how it's going to be."

Soto was asked if he expects to be courted by the Yankees' cross-town rival New York Mets, to which the superstar outfielder revealed he is open to doing business with every one of MLB's teams.

"I don't know what's the teams that want to come after me. But definitely I will open to this and every single team. I don't have any doors closed or anything like that. I'm going to be available for all 30 teams."

At least 11 teams had reached out to Soto's camp as of Thursday morning, The New York Posts Jon Heyman reported. The New York Post's Mike Puma also relayed the Mets are believed to be among the teams who checked in on the slugger in the immediate aftermath of the World Series.

After a special run with the Yankees during his lone season in the Bronx, Soto detailed that his time in New York will be cherished, but his future still remains undecided.

"Leaving any place that is a winning team is always hard," Soto said. "Definitely, this place was very special. It's been a blast for me. I've been really happy. Definitely, if I'm here or not, I'll be really happy for the things that happened and the people that I got to know in here. This was a really special group. But at the end of the day, we will see what's going to happen." (h/t Fox Sports)

Soto earned his fourth MLB All-Star selection this season hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs during a standout 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old outfielder widely is viewed among the best hitters in baseball, and has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 35 home runs.

Soto's power bat could prove to invaluable for a team like the Giants, who haven't had a player log a 30-home run season since 2004, while every other MLB team has had at least five such instances since.

It remains to be seen if San Francisco will heavily pursue Soto, but for now, the door appears to be wide open for the Giants as much as any other franchise.

