Giants place Hicks on 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

The Giants lost another key piece to their pitching staff on Tuesday.

After placing left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain, San Francisco placed starter/reliever Jordan Hicks on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Aug. 25.

Additional #SFGiants roster moves:



· RHP Austin Warren (#57) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

· RHP Jordan Hicks placed on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to 8/25) with right shoulder inflammation.

· C Jakson Reetz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A… — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 27, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Right-handed relief pitcher Austin Warren was the corresponding move.

San Francisco signed Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract in the offseason with the intention of using him as a starter. The 27-year-old made 20 first-half starts before he was transitioned to the bullpen in recent weeks. In 28 total appearances, Hicks has a 3.90 ERA in 108 1/3 total innings with 95 strikeouts to 46 walks.

Now the Giants will be without his versatility out of the bullpen for the time being.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast