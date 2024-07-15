Watch Giants top pick James Tibbs III receive draft call

Being selected in the MLB draft is among the highest honors a baseball player can receive, and top Giants pick James Tibbs III soaked up his life-changing moment surrounded by a large contingent of family and friends.

San Francisco selected Tibbs No. 13 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and the heartwarming moment he received the Giants' call quickly was followed by the room bursting into celebration upon the official announcement the Florida State star was being taken.

The moment James Tibbs III got the call ☎️ pic.twitter.com/7idct4T38a — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In speaking to reporters via Zoom after being drafted, Tibbs detailed why he cherished the opportunity to experience his special moment alongside so many familiar faces.

"We had about 100 people at the house, coaches, pastors from all the way down to the first travel ball team I ever played on, to high school," Tibbs told reporters. "So many friends and family, just the amount of support was unreal. Just to be able to experience that with that many people, those whom I love, it means the world to me. Family and friends are everything to me. So to be able to celebrate with those people, it's something that I've dreamed of for a long time."

Tibbs, a standout first baseman and outfielder during his college career with the Seminoles, had a strong final season at Florida State, crushing 28 home runs with 95 RBIs and a .363 batting average in 66 games.

The power-hitting lefty has experience playing all three outfield positions, and spent the entire 2024 season in right field, where the Giants don't have a clear long-term fixture that potentially would block Tibbs ascent to the big league roster down the line.

Last time San Francisco took a Florida State player in the first round, the Giants ended up getting a franchise legend in Buster Posey, a good omen as Tibbs aims to follow in the footsteps of the Seminole legend.

While there is a long road for Tibbs to make San Francisco's MLB roster, for now he and those close to him can relish in the unforgettable moment.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast