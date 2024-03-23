Martinez cites Oracle Park as reason for not signing with Giants

The Giants were in the market for a right-handed-hitting designated hitter this offseason and considered all their options.

San Francisco ultimately signed Jorge Soler to a three-year, $42 million contract in February, but that doesn't mean they didn't pursue other sluggers.

One of whom was 36-year-old J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets earlier this week after reportedly turning down a one-year, $14 million contract offer from San Francisco earlier this offseason.

In speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference on Saturday, Martinez was asked why he chose not to sign with the Giants.

He feels Citi Field will fit his hitting skill set much better pic.twitter.com/7AILj4sVtS — SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2024

"It kind of was one of those things where, if I'm being quite honest, it's not the best hitter-friendly park for me," Martinez said. "If I go there and I hit .260 with 20 [home runs], people are going to say I'm old and washed up and I'm done and find myself out of the game.

"I wanted to give myself the best opportunity. It's nothing against the Giants organization at all. I just wanted to give myself the best opportunity to continue my career in baseball and keep playing."

Martinez believes the Mets' ballpark, Citi Field, is a better hitter's ballpark than Oracle Park.

"Yeah definitely," Martinez added. "San Fran is a tough ballpark to hit in, especially when you go the other way there. Citi Field's not like that. Most fields aren't. That's one of the big ones."

While Martinez's numbers at Oracle Park are not great, his numbers at Citi Field, ironically, are worse.

In 82 career at-bats at Oracle Park, Martinez hit .205/.227/.410 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

In 46 career at-bats at Citi Field, Martinez hit .196/.229/.348 with two home runs and seven RBI.

While Oracle Park certainly has a reputation for not being a great hitter's ballpark, it appears Martinez's new home hasn't been too kind to him either.