Trending
Breaking News

Report: Jorge Soler, Giants agree to three-year contract

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants reportedly added a major piece to their free-agent acquisition list late Monday night with the addition of outfielder Jorge Soler.

San Francisco and Soler have agreed to a three-year contract, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Soler, 31, is coming off one of the best campaigns of his 11-year career after belting 36 home runs with a .250/.341/.512 slash line during the 2023 MLB season with the Miami Marlins.

The Giants, who needed to add some much-needed power to their lineup, have achieved just that with the reported Soler deal.

This story will be updated ...

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

San Francisco Giants

Michael Conforto

Conforto credits healthy, life-changing offseason for renewed focus

Patrick Bailey

Where Bailey hopes to improve after standout rookie season

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsJorge Soler
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us