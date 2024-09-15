Watch Ramos crush first-ever right-handed Splash Hit homer

Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos did something every right-handed hitter who has stepped foot in Oracle Park has wanted to do.

Ramos connected for the first-ever Splash Hit homer by a right-handed batter, hitting a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Giants' 4-3 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Heliot Ramos becomes the first right-handed batter to mash a Splash Hit 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C69BpDBbqw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 15, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ramos' blast cleared the right field Arcade by a good distance, landing in McCovey Cove, where it was collected by ... McCovey Cove Dave.

Amazingly, Ramos told reporters just a few days ago that he would like to be the first right-handed hitter to hit a Splash Hit.

Heliot Ramos said earlier this week that he would like to become the first right-handed hitter to reach McCovey Cove. He just did it. That's the first right-handed Splash Hit after 104 by lefties. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 15, 2024

The game-tying homer was the 105th Splash Hit by a Giants player since Oracle Park opened in 2000.

Ramos, who went to his first MLB All-Star Game this season, now has 21 homers this year.

In a lost season, the Giants and their fans still were able to find a glimmer of happiness in Ramos' historic homer.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast