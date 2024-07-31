Ramos shares how Giants hitting coach Burrell brings out ‘best' of him

Heliot Ramos was one of the Giants' top prospects throughout his rise up the organization, but he didn't begin to produce at the MLB level until perhaps later than expected.

The 24-year-old outfielder has lived up to his potential in 2024, though, earning himself a trip to the MLB All-Star Game.

But what has changed this season for Ramos to get him over the hump in the majors?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ramos gives that credit to Giants hitting coach Pat Burrell, but it has less to do with tangible adjustments regarding his swing. Instead, Ramos has made strides in the mental side of the game, which Burrell has spearheaded.

In the latest "BP with Britt" that airs Wednesday on "Giants Pregame Live," Ramos gave NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt some insight into his conversations with Burrell this season.

"Pat has been a really big mentor to me," Ramos told Britt. "He brings the best out of me.

"We always talk about the mental. We always talk about facing all fears and all that."

Burrell, a former World Series champion as a player in San Francisco, joined manager Bob Melvin's staff this season after several seasons as the hitting coach for the San Jose Giants.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Burrell has plenty of first-hand experience with the frequent frustrations and failures of baseball. And as a No. 1 overall pick, he can relate to the pressure that comes with being a top prospect.

Ramos elaborated to Britt about the mental hurdles he has overcome during his breakout campaign under Burrell's guidance.

"Just trying to let go of the bad moments, the struggles, the outside noise," Ramos explained. "People are going to say whatever they're going to say, but you just have to let go."

That mentality clearly has worked wonders for Ramos, who has been one MLB's best hitters since his call-up on May 8. He leads the Giants in RBI this season -- despite playing in just two-thirds of San Francisco's games.

Now, Ramos will look to maintain his success over the last three months, both throughout the rest of this year and as his career continues to develop.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast