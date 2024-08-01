Giants' Ramos recalls tearful reaction to ‘surreal' All-Star nod

Heliot Ramos has been labeled with All-Star potential since the Giants selected him in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

But heading into this season, a trip to Texas for the 2024 Midsummer Classic seemed unlikely.

That partly is why Ramos' All-Star selection meant so much to him, as he revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt in the latest "BP with Britt."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"It's surreal to me -- still crazy to me," Ramos told Britt. "When I was on the plane Sunday coming back home [after being selected], I started crying because I couldn't believe it honestly."

After not being called up to the majors until May 8 of this season, Ramos has admitted there's "no chance" he would have believed making the All-Star Game at that point.

Now, Ramos is looking more and more like a central piece of the Giants' roster for the coming years.

Ramos also cited a June 5 win in Arizona as another personal favorite moment of the season. He reached base six times against the Diamondbacks that day, including four walks and a long home run off Jordan Montgomery.

HELIOT RAMOS DOES IT AGAIN 💪 pic.twitter.com/aeYFVlaAQ9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 5, 2024

With two months left in the MLB regular season, Ramos still has plenty of time for more memorable moments in 2024.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast